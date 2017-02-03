Car parks could soon become ‘lungs of the city’ (VIDEO)

Polluted air is absorbed into the system by a fan; the air is then ionised, forcing the fine and ultrafine dust particles to settle onto a collector surface and transform into coarse dust. ― Reuters video screengrabCUIJK, Feb 3 — Dutch company ENS Technology has installed air purification systems in car parks in the city of Cuijk, which have proven to substantially improve air quality.

The air purification system installed in carparks is called “the Aufero”, which can remove fine and ultrafine dust particles.

The polluted air is absorbed into the Aufero system by a fan. The air is ionised, forcing the fine and ultrafine dust to settle on a collector surface and transform into coarse dust.

According to Reuters, the system has been proven to reduce fine dust concentration by more than 70 per cent inside car parks, and by about 50 per cent in surrounding areas.

The director of ENS Technology says the company plans to implement the air purification systems in a variety of infrastructures, such as tunnels, train and bus stations. ― Reuters