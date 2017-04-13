Can this Lincoln navigate its way to the summit of the SUV market?

The 2018 Lincoln Navigator. — Ford handout via AFP-RelaxnewsNEW YORK, April 13 — It may not have the gullwing doors and integrated clothes storage system that featured on last year’s LA Auto Show concept, but the production version of the long-awaited new Lincoln Navigator, revealed in New York, won’t disappoint those looking for a car that mixes luxury, legroom and the latest technological advancements.

Imposing but not aggressive from the outside, the Navigator has a prominent front grille and a high waistline, but its clear lines make it look smaller than it actually is.

Inside, the car offers three row of seats with optional multimedia entertainment for each rear passenger, plus individual storage systems. There’s also a clever system in the luggage compartment that can stop bags and shopping from falling over, even when the car comes to rest on an incline.

“When designing the Navigator, we put an emphasis on ultra-luxury touch points,” said David Woodhouse, Lincoln design director. “We took everything the client would see and touch, and made sure it would look and feel a little more exuberant, a little more indulgent and incredibly beautiful.”

Inside the 2018 Lincoln Navigator. — Ford handout via AFP-RelaxnewsIn other words, the design team has worked hard to ensure the Navigator can withstand the scrutiny of potential buyers who may also be weighing up a Volvo XC90 or a Range Rover.

And with the effort the company has gone to cater for passengers with features like individual seats, wi-fi as standard, support for wireless device charging, USB ports, 12-volt power outlets and even 110-volt plugs, plus the ability to stream different content to each device used in the car, it could well appeal to those with growing families.

As for performance, the car may only have a V6 under its hood, but it’s fed by two turbos for 450hp and that power is channeled through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Navigator will be available with a raft of active driver safety systems, but Lincoln is putting emphasis on those that will make a well-heeled family’s life easier, such as trailer backup assist to take the pain out of towing a boat, horsebox or an Airstream, 360° external camera system and park assist, and adaptive cruise control that can even cope with stop-and-start congestion. — AFP-Relaxnews