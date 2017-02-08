Can boutique British supercar maker BAC break the USA?

British carmaker BAC's single-seater road rocket, the Mono. — BAC handout via AFP-RelaxnewsNEW YORK, Feb 8 — Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), the boutique British supercar maker that in less than six years has gone from a hopeful start-up to the top of the Top Gear lap time leader board, is now officially bringing its single-seater road rocket, the Mono, to the US.

The BAC Mono is billed as the closest thing to driving a Formula 1 car on the road. Just like a racing car it has just one seat, is built entirely from exotic materials and all of the controls are integrated into the steering wheel.

And, even though its powertrain is nothing more than a normally aspirated, 2.5-litre four-cylinder Mountune engine, sending 305bhp to the rear wheels because the car weighs just 580kg, the Mono is capable of going from standstill to 60mph in 2.8 seconds. This lightweight construction also means that the car’s power-to-weight ratio is a hugely impressive 525bhp-per-tonne.

Those figures, plus the fact that over the past year alone it’s bettered a host of hypercar heavyweights, from the Porsche 918 Spyder and McLaren P1 to the Ferrari 485 Speciale on the track, means that unlike a host of boutique car companies, BAC has been gaining traction with supercar buyers around the globe.

So much so that rather than set up licenses or look for franchises, the company is opening a dedicated business in the US.

“Our venture in the United States of America is born out of extensive industry research. It’s the biggest and most informed supercar territory in the world, which is why it’s at the very top of our global sales strategy,” said company co-founder and Director of Product Development Neill Briggs.

The company wants to have as many as 10 BAC dealers by the end of 2017 and believes that by being in the country as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) with the ability to provide servicing and assistance that owners will be able to buy with extra confidence. “By offering factory presence in the US, buyers can benefit from added peace of mind and we can attract new customers to experience the Mono,” said Mark Rayner, BAC’s Chief Operations Officer and BAC USA President.

Though still a boutique firm and one that is still developing and perfecting its product, over the past four years, BAC has managed to sell cars across 30 countries and in 2016 established dealerships in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan. — AFP-Relaxnews