Bugatti Chiron recalled due to faulty welds

Saturday December 9, 2017
11:48 AM GMT+8

The company is obviously doing what it can to soften the blow for owners who paid over US$2.6 million for the ultra luxury hypercar. — AFP picThe company is obviously doing what it can to soften the blow for owners who paid over US$2.6 million for the ultra luxury hypercar. — AFP picBERLIN, Dec 9 — The Volkswagen-owned Bugatti brand has acknowledged faulty welds in the front seat recliner brackets of some of the Chiron models and therefore recently informed US auto safety regulators that it was going to be recalling some of the models to have the issue fixed.

The company is obviously doing what it can to soften the blow for owners who paid over US$2.6 million (RM10.6 million) for the ultra luxury hypercar.

Along with the kind of apologetic letters required by law that many of us with much more ordinary vehicles have had in the past, Bugatti’s “Flying Doctor” concierge technicians followed up the letters with personal phone calls to the owners. The affected Chirons are then retrieved and transported in an enclosed truck to one of 12 Bugatti dealers in the US for inspections, and if needed, rectifying work will be carried out.

Cedric Davy, Bugatti’s marketing manager, has confirmed that a total of 47 vehicles are affected worldwide, and only around 12 of them are to be found in North America. But that’s not an insignificant number when total production of the 1,500 horsepower Chiron, which gets to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, is limited to just 500. — AFP-Relaxnews

