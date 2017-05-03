Bringing the original Land Rover to book

Front cover artwork for ‘Icon: The Definitive Book of the Series Land Rover and Defender’ — Jaguar Land Rover handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsLONDON, May 3 — Described as the definitive story of how the Land Rover came to be and how it shaped the automotive world, Icon is a new book written by Land Rover itself and featuring never-before seen images as well as original illustrations and interviews with a host of famous Land Rover owners.

Though announced in time for Father’s Day, the hardback collectors’ book won’t be making a satisfying thud on coffee tables, or taking up too much room in a carry-on case until July.

And when it does, it will do so with a forward from The Grand Tour co-host Richard Hammond, as well as revealing stories from the likes of Bear Grylls, Ralph Lauren and South African Rugby star John Smit, all of whom have fallen for the car’s agricultural charm since it first went into production back in 1948.

However, what will set the book apart from the hundreds already written about the original Land Rover and its longevity, is that it has been written in-house, by Land Rover itself and therefore with access to information, documentation and experts that is potentially off-limits to other writers..

So, alongside showbiz names, there are also interviews with the production line employees that helped to bring the car to life, plus insights from a host of company executives including current chief designer Gerry McGovern.

Icon, which runs to 200 pages and 10 chapters, also attempts to put into context what the Land Rover and then subsequently the Defender (the vehicle was renamed when Land Rover started building the Range Rover, to avoid confusion) achieved as a genuine go-anywhere vehicle.

That means its expeditions, humanitarian missions and military action.

The book is available to reserve now and will cost £50 (around RM280) when it officially goes on sale. — AFP-Relaxnews