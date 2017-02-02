BMW unveils the 5 Series Touring ahead of Geneva

The new Touring is more generously proportioned than the outgoing model — it’s 36mm longer and the roof sits 10mm higher. — Handout via AFP FRANKFURT, Feb 2 — Hot on the heels of the all-new sedan, the station wagon version of BMW’s benchmark-setting executive car offers the same creature comforts, powertrain performance and active safety technology, but doubles the luggage space.

The new Touring is more generously proportioned than the outgoing model — it’s 36mm longer and the roof sits 10mm higher. And while those increases don’t sound huge, when added together they offer owners up to 30 litres more trunk space. With the rear seats folded flat there’s 1,700 litres on offer.

But rather than simply make the trunk roomier, BMW has really thought about how people that will buy this car are going to use it. For example, the rear seats can be folded down individually with the touch of a button. There’s a split tailgate so that when parallel parked on a crowded street for example, accessing the trunk is still simple via the rear window. But one of the biggest selling points will be the air suspension that comes as standard and means that the car can transport a payload of up to 730kg — 120kg more than the outgoing model.

And the company has managed to do all this while keeping the car 100kg lighter than the outgoing model, and without diluting its sporting, driver-focused characteristics. This will be a car that offers thrills for all of the family.

And, like the new sedan version, it will also be one of the smartest cars on the road, complete with remote control parking and the ability to stay in lane and autonomously follow the curve of a road at speeds of up to 210km/h.

In recent years, BMW has noticed a drop in the average age of its client base and younger owners need many more family-friendly features than those offered in BMWs past.

It’s one of the reasons behind the company’s move into the MPV segment with the Active Tourer and the development of a GT line that offers coupé styling mixed with a load capacity greater than that found on a similarly sized station wagon.

“I am sure that the versatility of this new, fifth generation will prove even more popular with those customers who appreciate the 5 Series Touring’s characteristic roomy, variable loading space combined with its distinguished appearance and — of course — its BMW-typical driving dynamics,” said Dr Ian Robertson, BMW’s global head of marketing.

The new car will go on sale in June and will initially be offered with a choice of four engines. — AFP-Relaxnews