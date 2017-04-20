BMW launches 7 Series plug-in hybrid

BMW Group Malaysia launches the all-new BMW 740Le xDrive. ― Picture by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― BMW Group Malaysia today introduced the all-new BMW 740Le xDrive ― the newest BMW 7 Series variant in the country. This brings the BMW plug-in hybrid range to a total of three models following the 2016 launch of the BMW X5 and 3 Series plug-in hybrids.

Unveiling the all-new BMW 740Le xDrive, Han Sang Yun, Managing Director and CEO of BMW Group Malaysia said, “Since its introduction early last year, the BMW 7 Series has already redefined the idea of driving luxury in the premium automotive world, even taking home the much coveted World Luxury Car of the Year 2016. Here in Malaysia, we have already delivered over 600 units of the BMW 7 Series since its introduction which clearly shows the appeal of this luxurious limousine. Now, the all-new BMW 7 Series Hybrid with eDrive Technology will only set the benchmark even higher, offering to our customers the most cutting edge BMW eDrive technology which we have developed through our expertise with BMW i.”

According to Raymond Tan, Head of Sales, BMW Malaysia has to date delivered more than 2500 units of the BMW 330e and over 2,000 units of the BMW X5 xDrive40e to customers across the country.

Despite being all-new, the BMW 740Le xDrive has exactly the same wheelbase as its predecessor, effectively maintaining its position as the largest series-produced sedan BMW has built to date. 19-inch Double-Spoke light alloy wheels are standard in the new car.

Powering the All-New BMW 740Le xDrive is the latest 2.0 litre four-cylinder in-line turbocharged engine developing a maximum output of 258 hp with a peak torque of 400 Nm. This power is supplemented by a 113 horsepower, 250Nm torque electric motor. Drive is to all four wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic transmission, and the 740Le xDrive can hit a top speed of 250km/h.

Fully integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission system, the electric motor also becomes a generator whenever the engine is off-load, such as when the driver lifts off on the throttle, or during braking, depending of the hybrid mode selected.

Together, the combustion engine and the electric drive system develop a total output of 326 hp and a combined peak torque of 500 Nm. The result is instant response to every movement of the accelerator and a delivery of dynamic power, enabling the plug-in hybrid sedan to accelerate from 0 ― 100km/h in 5.3 seconds. There are a number of driving modes that can be activated via the eDrive button located on the centre console to suit every mood of the driver.

The rear view of the all-new BMW 740Le xDrive.In the AUTO eDrive mode, the combustion engine and electric motor synchronises intelligently to maximise the use of locally emission-free mobility ― only activating the combustion engine at the speed of around 80km/h or under heavy throttle conditions. Pure-electric driving is engaged in the MAX eDrive mode where the car is powered exclusively by the electric motor. Finally, Battery Control allows the driver to manually engage the use of the high-voltage battery by setting the charge value to be availed for pure-electric driving later in the journey.

The all-new BMW 740Le xDrive takes the Driving Experience Control ― engaged via a switch on the centre console ― to the next level with the introduction of the ADAPTIVE mode which adapts to the driver’s style and route profile. Meanwhile, the modes ECO PRO, COMFORT, and SPORT are further refined.

This is the first time that BMW Malaysia is offering all-wheel drive in a sedan ― to the uninitiated, it means much improved road-holding capabilities and enhanced driving dynamics. The intelligent all-wheel drive system is the fastest reacting and most flexible all-wheel drive system in its segment. xDrive operates proactively and enables fully variable drive power to be distributed when needed between the front and rear axles when needed, even delivering up to almost 100 per cent of power to every wheel.

Visionary design and creative functionality manifest in the interior of the all-new BMW 740Le xDrive. Prospective owners can look forward the same high levels of luxury as in the 7 Series predecessor ― including BMW Touch Display for the on-board monitors and BMW Gesture Control.

Atmosphere inside is also enriched with the Ambient Light Design which includes the Welcome Light Carpet for the area in front of the front doors, welcoming the driver and passengers to the car as well as the Ambient highlight inside car, offering six different colour variants for light and mood effects in the car. Much like the sixth-generation BMW 7 Series, the all-new BMW 740Le xDrive also features the panoramic Sky Lounge glass roof which comprises an impressive LED-based lighting installation of over 15,000 lighting elements.

At the rear of the car is the BMW Touch Command control unit located in the rear centre console ― another segment changing innovation for the luxury class. Via the first removable 7-inch tablet that is connected to the vehicle systems, passengers can access all comfort and entertainment functions.

Audio system is in the form of a 16-Speaker 600w Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, and passengers can enjoy the comfort of electrically-adjustable seats or both the front and rear passengers, with lumbar support moulded for both the driver and front passengers. The rear seat passengers are also offered massage functions with eight massage programmes including the Vitality programme.

BMW Connected app allows one to not only monitor the performance of the car but also dictate the interior atmosphere, such as the air-conditioner from a smart phone. It also allows one to monitor charge levels of the high-voltage battery, the locations of charging stations, and the distance covered on electric power alone and the consequent amount of petrol saved.

The various status data for the vehicle and the operation of selected functions can also be conducted with the BMW Display Key via its integrated Touch Display. Drivers can check the fill level of the fuel tank, the current vehicle range and electric charge status, the status of the central locking system, windows and glass roof, service prompts and the time of day, as well as activate the air conditioning and ventilation system within the vehicle.

The chassis of the all-new BMW 740Le xDrive includes a two-axle air suspension with automatic self-levelling and Dynamic Damper Control which allows minimal interruption to ride comfort.

The priority of safety, meanwhile, takes the form of a wealth of on-board safety equipment including front and side airbags, head/curtain airbags for the front and rear seats, a knee airbag for the driver, ISOFIX child seat mountings in the rear, and the Active Protection System ― amongst other features.

Returning in the new luxury plug-in hybrid sedan is the BMW ConnectedDrive as well as a suit of driver assistance systems including the latest BMW head-up display, Parking Assistant as well as Driving Assistant Plus and Surround View systems.

With a gross energy capacity of 9.2 kWh, the high-voltage lithium-ion battery of the all-new BMW 740Le xDrive can be recharged from any domestic power socket. Meanwhile, full charge through the BMW i Wallbox Connect can be achieved in under five hours and the charging process managed via either the BMW Remote app on a smartphone or the graphic in the car’s instrument cluster.

As part of the BMW 360° ELECTRIC programme, owners of the all-new BMW 740Le xDrive join those of the BMW i8, BMW 330e and BMW X5 xDrive40e in enjoying easy access to GreenTech Malaysia’s network of 181 ChargEV stations nationwide through the BMW ChargeNow mobility service.

The all-new BMW 740Le xDrive is available in Black Sapphire, Imperial Blue, Mineral White, and Sophisto Grey. Inside, the upholstery is lined with exclusive Nappa leather while the interior trim finishes in Poplar Grain Grey fine-wood.

The all-new BMW 740Le xDrive will be available at all authorised BMW dealerships across the country from today.

The retail price (on the road, without insurance, and with BMW Group Malaysia’s latest 5 Years Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Free Scheduled Service Program and BMW Tyre Warranty Programme) for the all-new BMW 740Le xDrive is:

Retail price before government-approved hybrid incentive ― RM853,800

Government-approved hybrid incentive ― RM255,000

Retail price after government-approved hybrid incentive ― RM598,800