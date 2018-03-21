BMW introduces new premium sports activity coupe BMW X2

The X2 looks a lot like an X1 with a fastback roofline, although the X2 emphasizes its sportier credentials by being 3.2 inches shorter than the X1. — Pic courtesy of BMWKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — BMW Group Malaysia has introduced its new BMW X2, a new compact premium sports activity coupe (SAC), with the ideal balance between sporty driving dynamics and exceptional efficiency, as well as best-in-class cabin space.

The SAC, which comes in two variants — BMW X2 s Drive 20i M Sport, a limited edition production of only 100 vehicles and comes with a RM320,800 price tag (excluding insurance) — promises unadulterated driving pleasure, managing director and chief executive officer Harald Hoelzl said.

“The BMW X models have long made their mark in Malaysia. Last year alone, we delivered over 4,200 BMW X series vehicles, equating to 39.6 per cent of BMW’s deliveries of 10,618 vehicles,” he told reporters at the launch of the BMW X2 here, today.

The newest member to the premium automaker’s portfolio of SACs features unmistakable sporty, dynamic and urban design cues which leaves a confident impression both in its class and within the BMW X model family.

The BMW X2, which is available at all authorised BMW dealership nationwide, comes in three new and bold colours of galvanic gold metallic, misano blue metallic and sunset orange metallic with black interior colour with contrasting grey seams.

The new vehicle can be owned with dynamic financial programme from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, consisting of the BMW Full Circle Programme with a monthly instalment from RM4,498 with a 20 per cent down payment on a four-year tenure and with 20,000 km mileage cap per year. — Bernama