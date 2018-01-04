Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

Drive

BlackBerry, Baidu announce autonomous vehicle partnership

Thursday January 4, 2018
04:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Vietnam arrests fugitive tycoon after his deportation from SingaporeVietnam arrests fugitive tycoon after his deportation from Singapore

The Edit: Why this old Shanghai neighbourhood is shivering in winterThe Edit: Why this old Shanghai neighbourhood is shivering in winter

The Edit: Issues that might take center stage at 2018 Golden GlobesThe Edit: Issues that might take center stage at 2018 Golden Globes

Barca coach shrugs off speculation about CoutinhoBarca coach shrugs off speculation about Coutinho

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BlackBerry's operating system will be 'the foundation for Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving open platform,' the statement said. —Picture courtesy of BlackBerryBlackBerry's operating system will be 'the foundation for Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving open platform,' the statement said. —Picture courtesy of BlackBerrySAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4 — Canadian telecommunications software company BlackBerry and China’s web giant Baidu yesterday announced a partnership for autonomous and connected vehicles.

“The two companies will collaborate to accelerate the deployment of connected and autonomous vehicle technology for automotive OEMs and suppliers worldwide,” they said in a statement.

BlackBerry’s operating system will be “the foundation for Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving open platform,” the statement said.

In September, Baidu announced a US$1.5 billion (RM6.01 billion) investment in autonomous driving projects over the next three years, as it seeks to diversify its portfolio and compete with rivals such as Google.

BlackBerry, after abandoning the manufacture of its once-popular smartphones, has refocused its core business on cybersecurity software and services. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline