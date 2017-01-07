Axalta picks ‘Gallant Gray’ as its car colour of the year

Axalta announces its Automotive Colour of the Year 2017 — Gallant Gray. — Picture courtesy of AxaltaNEW YORK, Jan 7 — ‘Gallant Gray’ is the Automotive Colour of 2017, according to liquid and powder coatings supplier Axalta Coating Systems.

The hue, which contains blue and silver flakes for sparkle and depth, has been designed to suit vehicles of any size. It will be feted at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) Preview Days in Detroit, via a video reveal at the EyesOn Design awards programme on January 10, 2017.

Nancy Lockhart, Axalta Global Colour Marketing Manager, said of this year’s annual colour choice. “With hints of blue and green, it exemplifies modernity and elegance. Taking everything into account, we think Gallant Gray is the new silver.”

The brand’s 2016 Global Automotive Colour Popularity Report, which documents vehicle colour trends around the world, revealed that while black and white remain the top two global colours, gray is now tied with silver for third place. — AFP-Relaxnews