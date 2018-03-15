Audi to decide on battery production in Germany in next one to two years, says CEO

Audi CEO Rupert Stadler (left) and CFO Alexander Seitz pose next to the Audi Q7 e-tron quatro car before the company’s annual news conference in Ingolstadt, Germany March 15, 2018. — Reuters picBERLIN, March 15 — Audi’s top management will decide in the next year or two whether to build batteries for its vast electric-car programme in its high-cost German home market, its chief executive said.

Audi’s labour leaders have urged management to invest in battery-cell technology and to assemble power packs at the two core factories in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm, where R&D operations and two thirds of the 91,000 workforce are based.

“We have not yet taken a decision on this matter,” Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told journalists after the brand’s annual news conference today.

Audi has set up battery-making facilities in Brussels where the carmaker will start making the all-electric e-tron sport-utility vehicle this year.

Audi has picked the small plant, with a staff of 2,700 people, as a lead factory for electric mobility within the parent Volkswagen group.

“It’s also a question of space,” Stadler said. “Here (in Germany) it is definitely a bit more complex. We will have to decide this in the next one to two years,” he said. — Reuters