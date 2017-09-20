Audi Quattro Cup returns with four new Audi models as hole in-one prizes

Golfers can win a total of four Audi cars. — Pictures courtesy of AudiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — As the world’s largest amateur golf tournament, the Audi quattro Cup has long been a highlight and privilege of Audi owners around the globe. Since its inception in 1996, it has grown from only 6,000 participants in its first year to over 100,000 participants worldwide in 2016.

In Malaysia, the Audi quattro Cup has been very well received by Audi owners and is notable for being the only golf tournament in Malaysia to offer a grand to total of four brand new Audi vehicles as hole-in-one prizes. In fact, during last year’s Audi quattro Cup Malaysia Finals, one golfer with equal parts of fortune and skill managed to win a brand new Audi A3 1.8 TFSI quattro worth RM239,900 by scoring a magnificent hole-in-one!

This year, the Malaysian chapter of the Audi quattro Cup returns bigger, better and for a good cause at the Mines Resort & Golf Club. Continuing with the Greensome Stableford format, the traditional Audi quattro Cup round will require all participants to be current Audi owners and will take place on 2 November, whilst the Audi quattro Cup Drive Day on 4 and 5 November, will for the first time ever be open for members of the public to participate. More than just a golf tournament, this year’s Audi quattro Cup will also see the RM 380 registration fee collected from each participant donated towards the #derSchnurrbart (German for “the Moustache”) initiative, a men’s health awareness campaign that is run by the National Cancer Council Malaysia (MAKNA) in partnership with Audi Malaysia.

This year, the Malaysian chapter of the Audi quattro Cup returns bigger, better and for a good cause at the Mines Resort & Golf Club. Audi Malaysia Sales Director, Sridheevan (Dave) Sivanantham shares more on this year’s tournament, saying, “Much like the legendary all-wheel drive system that inspires its name, the Audi quattro Cup is all about precision, power and the enjoyment of driving. This year’s tournament goes a step further by mobilising both our Audi owners and members of the public to get on the golf course for a good cause.”

The winners of both tournaments stand to win amazing prizes; the winner of the Audi owners-invitation tournament will win an all-expenses paid trip to the world-renowned Quivira Golf Club, Los Cabosto to represent Malaysia at the Audi quattro Cup World Finals from 1 – 5 December 2017, whilst the top golfers of the Audi quattro Cup Drive Day stand to win amazing prizes from Audi and participating sponsors. With an extensive array of official sponsors including Maybank, Leica, Qatar Airways, Taylor Made, Hugo Boss as well as Kiehl’s, all participants will be assured of a premium and sporty experience, regardless of what happens on the links.