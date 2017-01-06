Audi A4 with 2.0 litre TFSI, a new start for Audi Malaysia

The best looking A4, so far, by far. — Pictures by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Audi is a very popular brand in Europe and a top brand in Germany, but over here in Malaysia, it has failed to be as popular as the other German brands. People generally do agree that Audi makes great cars, but when it comes to putting money down for a car, they seem to prefer the more dominant makes.

A couple of months ago, Audi launched the all-new Audi A4 — this time with a 2.0 litre TFSI engine to replace the 1.8 litre outgoing variant.

According to Rudi Venter, marketing director of Audi Malaysia, the Audi A4 is a very important model for Audi Malaysia, as the A4 is Audi’s top selling model in most of its market, moving on to announce that there would be two additional variants to the A4, an entry level A4 with a 1.4 litre TFSI engine and a performance-oriented 2.0 TFSI Quattro variant to be launched in the first quarter of 2017.

The 2.0 litre engine produces 190 horsepower and 320Nm of torque.If we wait patiently, good things will come to us, it seems, and finally it was our turn to take the A4 2.0 TFSI from Audi Malaysia for a shakedown — here is our report.

The Audi A4 2.0 TFSI is an all-new model built on the new Audi MLB-Evo platform that is also used for the Audi Q7 SUV — it is a larger car than its predecessor, being 25mm longer and 16mm wider, but is now lighter by 120kg due to the use of intelligent mix of materials and lightweight designs.

According to Audi, the new A4 is more agile, more powerful and exhilarating to drive yet is more fuel-efficient.

The new heart that comes with the A4 is Audi’s latest 2.0 litre TFSI four-cylinder engine that delivers a broad torque curve and good acceleration. Rated horsepower is 190 and maximum torque is 320Nm. (I should mention in passing that this is ‘tethered’ horsepower, because 190 is not even anywhere near the full potential of a 2.0 litre turbo-charged engine — rightly or wrongly, this is how variants are differentiated from each other, and the exact same methodology is practised by BMW and Mercedes-Benz.)

The new Audi A4's driver cockpit.Drive is to the front wheels through a seven-speed S-Tronic gearbox, but interestingly, the engine is mounted longitudinally in the same way as a rear-wheel drive vehicle. This is to make provision for a quattro variant (quattro refers to Audi’s all-wheel drive systems), which as mentioned earlier, we will see pretty soon.

The A4 2.0 TFSI can do the zero to 100 kph sprint in just 7.3 seconds, and achieve a top speed of 240 kph. With the massive 320 Nm of torque available, mid-range acceleration is also awesome — in my opinion, there is enough power to impress most of the people who are likely to purchase this car.

These numbers put the A4 on the top of the heap when compared to the BMW 320i and the Mercedes C200 — this comparison is generally based on price range and spec range, but having said that, the A4 is actually on a higher spec level than the 320i or the C200.

Rear seats of the new Audi A4.Fuel efficiency is claimed at 5.0 litres per 100 kilometres, with emission ratings at 114g/km.

Audi Drive Select, standard feature in the A4 2.0TFSI, is one feature not found in the A4’s immediate competitor models but they do exist in the more expensive variants. Audi’s drive select allows adjustment of suspension, engine and drivetrain settings to suit the driver’s personal preferences and road conditions.

This brings to mind a car I have, a German brand, purchased two years ago for a price that is higher than the A4, a much smaller car, but with only one suspension setting – hard as nails, very nice for high speed driving, but horrible when the road gets even a little rough.

While it is true that it helps in the vehicle handling, one must remember that all of us have no wish to drive aggressively all the time.

With the A4 drive select, I can now dial in exactly what I want, or if I want a quick fix, just select the prefixed modes. In addition, there are additional features like start/stop with energy recuperation, Electronic Stabilisation Control (ESC), Traction Control (ASR), and Electronic BrakeForce Distribution (EBD).

Space saver spare tyre in the rear boot.What is more interesting is that there is an Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), which helps to improve traction around corners, and really improves the driving dynamics of the car. Parking aid with selective display is standard, as are six airbags.

The A4 also comes with a comprehensive list of features to enhance your driving pleasure — keyless entry and keyless start your daily relationship with the A4 with convenience, and as you sit in the plush cockpit, you feel real good as you look around at the instrumentation, which looks even better at night, with the instrument lights and ambient light making it look like you are sitting in the cockpit of an airplane. After eight generations of good A4s, this latest ninth generation is the best yet, setting new benchmarks for the segment.

The inside of the A4 is more spacious than its predecessor — starting with a wrap-around cabin that is centred around the driver, the horizontal structure that defines the exterior continues inside with a slim, floating dashboard marked with continuous aluminium Ellipse inlays and air-conditioning vents that extend across the console.

The centre of the dashboard houses the audio system, which features a 7-inch screen and the Audi sound system with a 6-channel amplifier and 10 loudspeakers with an output of 180 Watts. The driver gets a sporty 3-spoke multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles as standard.

Should you want to, there is an option to replace the 7-inch screen with a 12.3 inch high resolution TFT monitor that presents information with richly detailed graphics.

The front seats are electrically adjustable with 4-way lumbar support, while the rear passengers get class-leading seat space. A thoughtful feature is the 40:20:40 three way split and fold rear seats which can more than double available boot space from 480 litres to 965 litres.

On the road, the A4 is really nice — if you want a luxurious and sedate drive, the A4 will deliver exactly that — it is super quiet, thanks to the new platform design, and perhaps also to the excellent sound-proofing work done by the designers.

If you set the drive select to Comfort mode, everything just tones down — the suspension becomes nice and soft, ironing out all the road bumps, the transmission shifts much earlier, and does it smoother, keeping the engine noise down, and eliminating all the shift shocks.

You will experience the feel of a luxury car in this mode. Consider also that the A4 has a very long wheelbase, which contributes to this as well.

On the other hand, should the monster in you want to come out, you can push the A4 to its limit if you want to — you first extend the limit by dialling in Sports mode, which stiffens up the suspension, raises the gear change points, and re-maps the engine parameters — admittedly the 190 horses is not the ultimate, but it will still outrun its competitors (in the same category).

As an all-round vehicle, it will serve most executive types well — it is comfortable and plush, can be driven sedately and is elegant in demeanour, yet can perform well without fuss.

Based on performance, price and specifications, the Audi A4 easily beats its immediate competitors. With a price tag of RM248,900, it is worth taking a second look at. Try not to drive it though — if you do, you might end up signing on the dotted line.