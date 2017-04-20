Aston Martin gets personal in Shanghai

The Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Great Britain Edition. ― AFP pixSHANGHAI, April 20 ― While there are no end of environmentally conscious concepts and full production cars making their debut at this year's Auto Shanghai reminding everyone that the future is going to be electric and connected, Aston Martin was on hand to remind the crowds that the present state of the automobile industry is pretty exciting, too.

The only thing electric on Aston Martin's stand this year is the performance of the fossil-fuel-powered cars on display. And while its new hardcore race-focused ARM range of cars is already familiar to anyone who attended the Geneva Motor Show in March, the company did have something special just for Shanghai, the V8 Vantage S Great Britain Edition.

Built by the company's “Q” bespoke services division, the car looks suitably stunning, but underneath the unique paint finish, custom embroidery and handmade badges, the Great Britain Edition is mechanically identical to a standard V8 Vantage, right down to its 4.7-litre, 436hp, naturally aspirated V8.

However, that small detail will be of little consequence to its potential owners. As well as being the world's biggest market for electric cars, China will soon also be able to claim to be the biggest consumer of exotic and luxury cars. And in the highest echelons of the automotive market, exclusivity will always be a marque's trump card.

Cabin view of the Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Great Britain Edition. Production of the V8 Vantage S Great Britain Edition is capped at five hand-built examples and will be exclusive to China. It will cost RMB2,088,000 (RM1.3 million), but for that substantial outlay buyers will get a car finished in Stratus White with blue-tinted wing mirrors and rear light inserts. Exterior Aston Martin badges boast a Union Flag pattern, while a final exterior reference to the British flag can be found on the brakes, which boast red calipers.

Inside, metal rotary switches are finished in anodised blue, the seats feature the wave quilting pattern usually reserved for its Zagato co-designed cars, there's Aurora Blue leather and Union Jack embroidered details.

“The Q by Aston Martin service has grown substantially since it was first established in 2012. We have the opportunity to work with our customers, taking personalisation to a different level,” said Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman. “Our commitment to Chinese customers is absolute, as demonstrated with the announcement that we are creating products designed specifically with the Chinese customer in mind.” ― AFP-Relaxnews