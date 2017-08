Arcimoto to launch US$12,000 three-wheeled electric vehicle (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 19 ― This three-wheeled vehicle is the culmination of 10 years of work for Mark Frohnmayer.

It's the Arcimoto SRK ― an all-electric commuter vehicle retailing at a base price of US$12,000 (RM51,510) ― and Frohnmayer hopes his first customers will have them in their driveways by the end of summer. ― Reuters

A screenshot of Arcimoto's US$12,000 (RM51,510) three-wheeled electric vehicle.