Alvis lives: A sneak peek at the British carmaker’s revived lineup

A 1966 Graber-bodied Alvis TF21. — AFP picLONDON, Feb 12 — After a 50-year pause, Alvis, once one of Britain’s most innovative carmakers, is back in business.

The revived marque will be taking the wraps off four new cars at this year’s London Classic Car Show on February 23 that, quite literally, continue in the company’s former traditions of speed, power and luxury.

And that’s because the company is essentially putting its most adored cars back into limited continuation production, rather than attempting to build 21st century cars that do little more than carry the Alvis badge.

Richard Joyce, Alvis Car Company managing director, said: “Our Continuation Cars are as close to the originals as we can get. We have had to make some modifications to ensure they comply with current Individual Vehicle Approval regulations but essentially the idea is to give owners the same supercar driving experience that owners had when the cars were new.”

In the case of the 1966 Graber-bodied Alvis TF21 (available as a coupé or convertible) it means building a period GT car to the original design drawings and whenever possible, original techniques.

So, the car’s coachwork is aluminum over an ash frame and the engine is based on the original 3-liter straight six. However, it’s been tweaked to comply with emissions rules and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. There’s a bigger radiator—classics love to overheat, and a galvanized chassis, because when they’re not hot, cars from this period are busy rusting. Then there are disc brakes all round plus independent suspension.

However, this is the most modern car in the reborn lineup. Alvis is also going to offer a continuation take on its 1937 Lancefield drophead and its 1935 Bertelli-bodied 4.3-liter sports coupé.

“When you bear in mind that the 4.3 Tourer had a 0-60mph time of 11.3 seconds back in 1938, there’s no denying these were the supercars of their day,” said Joyce.

And while the move into continuation models is very much new direction for the company, it has been building up to the announcement for almost a decade. Its main business is creating perfect replica spare parts to help keep existing Alvis cars on the road and this will continue to be the main focus.

The 2017 London classic Car Show runs from February 23-26 at the Excel Centre. — AFP-Relaxnews