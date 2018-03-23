All-new Volkswagen Golf now available in Malaysia

Managing Director of VPCM Erik Winter poses with the Volkswagen Golf R. ― Picture by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 ― For the many Volkswagen Golf fans in Malaysia, the long wait is now over ― with Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia’s (VPCM) announcement today that its dealers nationwide are now accepting bookings for the new Volkswagen Golf. The Golf family consists of the Golf TSI in Sportline and R-Line, the iconic Golf GTI and the much-sought after performance-driven Golf R.

The new Golf family retains the charisma of past models with its unmistakeable DNA, and has been updated with details such as redesigned bumpers, new conceptualised headlights and LED tail lights.

Since it was first launched in 1974, the Golf has become the Volkswagen brand’s most successful model, gaining a huge fan base throughout the world. The golf has won numerous awards, including, including “Compact Family Car of the Year” by UK’s Auto Express, and “Best Small Car” in the 2017 Daily News Autos Award.

The first Golf GTI was the start of a new category known as ‘hot hatches’ and it was no surprise when that it was awarded as the “Most Influential Car of All Time” by UK motoring magazine Autocar UK.

The ultimate performance hatch, the Golf R has set and broken numerous track records around the world. On the road and track, its appeal lies in the fact that it is one of the best-rounded cars available in the market.

To date, more than 34 million units of the Golf in its different body variants have been produced and sold around the world. For the past 40 years, a new Golf has been built and delivered every 40 seconds, on an average.

Erik Winter, Managing Director of VPCM is confident that the new Golf family will be well-received in Malaysia as it already has a strong local following. “With the introduction of four variants, there is a Golf for everyone. We are certain that the range will fulfil the expectations and desires of Golf fans here in Malaysia,” he added.

VPCM is also offering Malaysians the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the Wörthersee GTI Festival in Austria. The contest is currently ongoing and will end on March 27, 2018. Details can be found at the Volkswagen Malaysia website.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to view the new Golf GTI and Golf R at the upcoming Volkswagen Tours. The GTI will be on display at AEON Bandar Dato Onn in Johor Baru, on the March 27 till April 1, while the Golf R will make its local debut at 1 Utama Shopping Centre from March 28 till April 1, 2018.

Bookings and test drive arrangements can be made at all authorized Volkswagen dealerships nationwide.

Golf

Price: RM155,990 (Sportline)

Price: RM169,990 (R-Line)

The Golf 1.4 TSI is available in both Sportline and R-Line. Under the hood of both variants is a 1.4TSI turbocharged engine that is paired with a 7-speed dry clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG), giving an impressive output of 150PS and a torque of 250Nm between 1,500 to 3,500rpm. The Golf R-Line comes with ‘Vienna’ leather seats, 17” Singapore alloy wheels, 12.3” Active Info Display, 8” composition media with App-Connect as well as LED headlights with Static and Dynamic Cornering Lights.

Golf GTI

Price: RM239,990

The ultimate hot hatch, the Golf GTI features a new 2.0TSI turbocharged engine that is paired with a 6-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG). Output is an impressive 230PS with torque of 350Nm between 1,500 to 4,600rpm. The Golf GTI comes with GTI “Vienna” perforated leather seats, 18” Milton Keynes alloy wheels, 12.3” Active Info Display, 8” Discover Media with App-Connect, LED headlights with Dynamic Cornering Lights, LED taillights with Dynamic Indicators and Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC) with driving mode selection.

Golf R

Price: RM295,990

A true performance powerhouse, the Golf R comes with a new 2.0TSI turbocharged engine and a 7-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG), giving an impressive output of 290PS and a torque of 380Nm between 2,000 to 5,400rpm transferred via 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. The Golf R comes with the R “Vienna” perforated leather seats, 19” Pretoria alloy wheels, 12.3” Active Info Display, 9.2” Discover Pro with App-Connect with Gesture Control, LED headlights with Dynamic Cornering Lights, LED taillights with Dynamic Indicators and progressive steering.