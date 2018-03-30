All-new Subaru Forester finally revealed

The 2019 Subaru Forester is presented at the New York Auto Show March 28, 2018. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 30 — After a number of teaser images that didn’t really reveal very much at all, Subaru has finally unveiled its all-new 2019 Forester in all its glory at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. The manufacturer claims the new Forester delivers the toughness of an SUV with a large dose of functionality thrown in, and it’s easy to see styling cues from the Impreza hatchback and Visiv Future concept from the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show have had a major influence on the look of the new Forester.

This all-new version of the Subaru is based on the company’s latest global platform (SGP), which it now shares with the new XV and the Impreza. Possibly the standout feature of this latest Forester is the 2.5-litre four-cylinder horizontally opposed direct injection engine, which, although it may sound very familiar, is actually 90 per cent new, compared to the previous 2.5-litre unit.

Like Toyota, which has vowed to do away with diesel engines completely by the end of this year, Subaru has promised to do the same with its range by the end of 2019. The SGP platform is therefore designed to accommodate petrol, hybrid and all-electric powertrains, so we should expect at least some degree of hybridisation for the new Forester in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, the 182 horsepower 2.5-litre Boxer engine features an enhanced direct injection system and auto stop/start, and comes paired exclusively to a Lineartronic CVT gearbox.

The reason all versions of the 2019 Forester will come equipped with the CVT is because it’s the only gearbox that can currently be combined with Subaru’s range-wide Eyesight camera-based safety system.

Safety is a big focus of this model, and Subaru’s DriverFocus driver monitoring system makes its debut in the new Forester. DriverFocus uses advanced facial recognition software to identify signs of driver fatigue or driver distraction. The system works in conjunction with Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology to cut down on the chances of an accident occurring. And for even greater convenience, DriverFocus is also capable of recognising up to five different drivers and remembering their presets for seating position, climate control, infotainment and plenty more.

The 2019 Subaru Forester goes on sale in the US this autumn, and it’s expected to be available to buyers in Europe before the end of this year. — AFP-Relaxnews