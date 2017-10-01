55 Mercedes-Benz collector cars go under the hammer in October

A 1934 Mercedes-Benz Nürburg 500 Sport Tourenwagen estimated at €700,000 - €850,000. — Handout via AFPPARIS, Oct 1 — Auctioneers Artcurial Motorcars is holding a unique sale dedicated exclusively to the Mercedes-Benz brand, October 15, 2017, in Rueil-Malmaison on the outskirts of Paris.

More than 50 lots will go under the hammer, charting the history of the brand, from a replica Benz Patent-Motorwagen tricycle from 1886 (estimated at €90,000/RM449,118 - €110,000) to a 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG coupé (€180,000 - €220,000). Some of the vehicles come directly from the private collection of Mercedes-Benz France, while others hail from private collectors.

Two cars could break the million-euro mark — a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL with gull-wing doors, estimated at €900,000 - €1.3 million, and a 1961 hard-top 300 SL roadster estimated at €800,000 - €1 million. Fans of sleek German rides with cash to spare can also try bidding for a 1934 Mercedes-Benz Nürburg 500 Sport Tourenwagen (€700,000- €850,000), a 1938 320 Cabriolet A (€550,000 - €700,000) and a 2009 McLaren SLR 722 S Roadster (€780,000 - €860,000).

All the vehicles up for auction will be on public display ahead of the sale, Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Mercedes-Benz Centre Paris in Rueil-Malmaison.

The Mercedes-Benz by Artcurial Motorcars auction will be held October 15 at the Mercedes-Benz Centre Paris in Rueil-Malmaison. — AFP-Relaxnews