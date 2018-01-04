2018 Vios ready for order taking

Rear view of the new Toyota Vios TRD. — Picture courtesy of ToyotaSHAH ALAM, Jan 4 — UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced that the order-taking of the new Toyota Vios will start effective from today onwards.

The Vios is Toyota’s best-selling model, and the 2018 Vios comes with cosmetic changes on the exterior to provide a fresh appearance, and the interior gets some new features as well. The new features include a Parking Sensor, Shark Fin Antenna, and Illuminated Scuff Plates.

The dashboard of the Vios GX with the new DVD-AVX entertainment system. — Picture courtesy of ToyotaVios will be the first model in its segment to have a Parking Sensor and this item will be offered as standard for TRD, GX and G variants. A new DVD-AVX entertainment system with enhanced features is also available for this Vios and it is offered with a reverse camera as standard for all variants except Vios J (MT) and J (AT).

Existing advanced items such as Panoramic View Monitor and Digital Video Recorder, etc are still offered on top of the new accessories.

Customers will have 6 variants to choose from with prices starting from RM74,980 (excluding insurance, for private registration in Peninsular Malaysia). All the variants of the Vios qualify as Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV) under the current National Automotive Policy.

As with all the latest Toyota models sold by UMWT, the Vios comes with a five-year warranty and unlimited mileage. If the vehicle is sold off during the first five years, the warranty coverage is transferable to the next owner, enhancing the value of the vehicle.