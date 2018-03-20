2018 Maserati Ghibli now available in Malaysia

The 2018 Maserati Ghibli, the marquee's best-selling vehicle in its history, is now available in Malaysia with two models, the Ghibli and Ghibli S, via its official importer and distributor, Naza Italia Sdn Bhd.

Naza Italia said both models came in two distinctive trims, the GranLusso and GranSport.

“Both trims are immediately recognisable – thanks to their unique exterior features and exclusive interiors.

“The exterior design consist of, among others, the distinctive C-pillar bearing the iconic Saetta logo, the frameless doors, the pronounced grille that resembles iconic Maserati cars of the ‘50s, and the range-standard quadruple chromium-plated exhaust pipes,” Naza Italia said in a statement today.

The starting price for the standard model Ghibli is RM618,000 (inclusive of local taxes and duties), while both the GrabLusso and GranSport variants are priced at RM668,800.

The Ghibli S enters the Malaysian market at the starting price of RM718,800 (inclusive of local taxes and duties) for the standard model, and the GranLusso and GranSport variants at RM768,800, it said.

Naza World Group Executive Chairman Datuk Wira SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin said the new Ghibli range offered unmistakable class, top-quality performance and a stylish yet comfortable driving experience.

“After four years of remarkable success in the international and local markets, the Ghibli’s exterior has been restyled to emphasise both its elegance and its sportiness, the pillars of Maserati’s signature personality,” he added. — Bernama