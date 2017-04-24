2017 Honda Civic Type-R sets Nurburgring lap record

Production of the new Civic Type R will commence in the summer at the UK Manufacturing (HUM) in Swindon. ― AFP picNEW YORK, April 24 ― The all-new version of the Honda Civic Type R was always going to make a big slash when it was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, but the Honda has now proved it has just as much substance as it undoubtedly has style. That's because the all-new 2017 Honda Civic Type R has recently set a new front-wheel drive lap record at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The Civic Type R has always been renowned for outstanding performance, but this model, which set the new record and was part of the all-new tenth-generation Civic's development program, really has set a new benchmark for the Type R and for its rivals. This development car set a time of 7 minutes, 43.8 seconds, which is almost seven seconds faster than the previous generation Civic Type R managed.

It has to be said though, the new record was set during the final phase of the model's testing regime, and it was achieved on a dry track with absolutely optimum ambient temperatures for delivering the very best tire and powertrain performance. It is possible this could be replicated in a production model, but only if all the other parameters were as ideal as they were on the day the record was set.

The reasons given for the stunning performance of the new car are an optimised and refined 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged engine developing 320 PS and 400Nm of torque, a new six-speed manual transmission with lower gear ratios for improved acceleration, and the car's comprehensive aerodynamic package.

The car also benefits from a high-rigidity body frame that's now as much as 16kg lighter than its predecessor, and there are significant benefits to steering response and cornering stability thanks to torsional stiffness now being improved by an impressive 38 per cent. The Type R is also now capable of braking into corners later for higher cornering speeds, due to a new multi-link rear suspension system that reduces the total roll movement of the car.

Production of the new Civic Type R will commence in the summer at the UK Manufacturing (HUM) in Swindon. It will then be exported to markets all around the world, including the first time in the Type R's history, the United States. ― AFP-Relaxnews