仁当鸡皮不脆踢大马厨师出局？国际名厨评审被轰不懂装懂！

就是这一盘仁当鸡椰浆饭饭让Zaleha因“鸡皮不够脆”遭《顶级厨师》评审淘汰后，激怒大马网民引发社交媒体口水战。-摘自Zaleha Instagram-（八打灵再也3日讯）明星名厨Torete在英国烹饪美食节目《顶级厨师》（Master Chef）节目中和另一名评审Gregg Wallace因抨击大马厨师烹调的“仁当鸡椰浆饭”中的鸡皮不够脆，而激怒不少大马网民。

klubbkidd™ on Twitter @JohnTorode1 Stop embarrassing yourself mate. Human to err. Ask any Malaysian or Indonesian what chicken rending really is. Have something authentic. You might not be wrong, but only because you don't know the real thing. So don't go 'namaste-ing' away.

不仅如此，他过后在推特抨击Zaleha选错菜肴比赛，还酸说“仁当”可能来自印尼，还以印度的问候语“Namaste”来结尾更是火上加油，惹得大马网民纷纷炮轰他没知识不懂装懂。

Inekoto Setsu on Twitter @JohnTorode1 Whoa Usually, we don't say Namaste as a greeting, only Indians will do that, and even Indonesia IS NOT India How about get your facts damn right first?

曾烹调仁当鸡节目视频打脸！

最让人啼笑皆非的是，这位名厨之前曾经在他主持的美食节目中到访马来西亚，并和浮罗交怡的厨师一起合作煮出“仁当鸭”，当这个视频被网民搜索出来后他已经被彻底地打脸了！

根据《马来邮报》报道，大马参赛者Zaleha在Instagram贴文表示，虽然晋级《顶级厨师》的机会被她最喜爱和拿手的椰浆饭毁了，但这却不能改变她的世界，她还是要坚持用传统的烹调方法来煮。

Zaleha的贴文写着：“椰浆饭是她童年时期最爱的美食，参与《顶级厨师》这个美食烹饪节目是我一生最难忘的回忆，谢谢大家。”

据悉Zaleha的椰浆饭并无法掳获评审的心，其中一名评审Gregg Wallace批评，仁当鸡的外皮不够脆，而且鸡皮上还沾满了酱料导致他吃不下。

另一名评审Torode同意鸡皮不脆的言论，并且认为Zaleha煮的仁当鸡口感太硬，并且不够入味。

拿督旺亦发声撑Zaleha

这个评语就连大马国际名厨拿督旺（Chef Wan）也忍不住跳出来撑Zaleha，说要用椰奶和辣椒香料来烹调的仁当鸡，鸡皮是绝对不可能还能保持香脆的。

拿督旺在接受《新海峡时报》时表示要批评鸡皮不够脆的厨师了解“仁当”的烹调方式后，他来挑战这位评审煮出有着“脆”鸡皮的仁当鸡。