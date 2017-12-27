Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

2017年最后一次调整！RON汽油降1仙 柴油涨3仙

综合报导

Wednesday December 27, 2017
06:07 PM GMT+8

下一周汽油价格将全面下调1仙。 -路透社-下一周汽油价格将全面下调1仙。 -路透社-（吉隆坡27日讯）来临一周的国内RON汽油价格将全面下调1仙，而柴油则上涨3仙。

贸消部宣布，从12月28日至2018年1月3日，RON95汽油每公升价格2令吉26仙，RON97每公升2令吉53仙。

至于柴油，则是每公升2令吉26仙。

下一次最新燃油价格将会在2018年1月3日公布。

