2017年最后一次调整！RON汽油降1仙 柴油涨3仙

（吉隆坡27日讯）来临一周的国内RON汽油价格将全面下调1仙，而柴油则上涨3仙。
贸消部宣布，从12月28日至2018年1月3日，RON95汽油每公升价格2令吉26仙，RON97每公升2令吉53仙。
至于柴油，则是每公升2令吉26仙。
下一次最新燃油价格将会在2018年1月3日公布。
Wednesday December 27, 2017
06:07 PM GMT+8
Penangites come to aid of homeless family in hour of need
Fellaini ‘does not know’ if he will stay at Man United
Eateries closing at midnight? Here’s what Malaysians think
The Edit: Watch these kids try out Korean food for the first time
（吉隆坡27日讯）来临一周的国内RON汽油价格将全面下调1仙，而柴油则上涨3仙。
贸消部宣布，从12月28日至2018年1月3日，RON95汽油每公升价格2令吉26仙，RON97每公升2令吉53仙。
至于柴油，则是每公升2令吉26仙。
下一次最新燃油价格将会在2018年1月3日公布。