Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 8:58 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

大马

闲人免进！蒂蒂旺莎湖滨公园元旦起关闭2年！

马新社

Friday December 23, 2016
07:56 PM GMT+8

精采新闻

28 Russian athletes face action over Sochi doping, IOC says28 Russian athletes face action over Sochi doping, IOC says

Berlin truck attack suspect killed in shootout in MilanBerlin truck attack suspect killed in shootout in Milan

Appellate court judge pioneer Chan Nyarn Hoi dead at 81Appellate court judge pioneer Chan Nyarn Hoi dead at 81

The Edit: Impress your guests with this buttery spiced potted shrimpThe Edit: Impress your guests with this buttery spiced potted shrimp

广告

更多新闻

Tools

蒂蒂旺沙湖滨公园不只是市民休闲之地，也成为多个大型集会的场地，例如今年4月时一些马来组织群聚，反对国小要采取英语流利程度考试。-Yusof Mat Isa摄-蒂蒂旺沙湖滨公园不只是市民休闲之地，也成为多个大型集会的场地，例如今年4月时一些马来组织群聚，反对国小要采取英语流利程度考试。-Yusof Mat Isa摄-（吉隆坡23日讯）从2017年起2018年12月，蒂蒂旺莎湖滨公园将展开提升工作，进而停止开放给公众进行任何活动。

吉隆坡市政厅发文告说，“生命之河” （River of Life）工程将涉及整个公园，此提升工作旨在未来为民众带来便利及舒适的环境。

文告指出，承包商将在1月开始进行安装临时围篱。

“基于安全因素，民众受促在公园关闭期间勿前往该处。”

更多视频

人气热榜

热门视频

相关报导

广告

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline