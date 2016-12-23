闲人免进！蒂蒂旺莎湖滨公园元旦起关闭2年！

（吉隆坡23日讯）从2017年起2018年12月，蒂蒂旺莎湖滨公园将展开提升工作，进而停止开放给公众进行任何活动。
吉隆坡市政厅发文告说，“生命之河” （River of Life）工程将涉及整个公园，此提升工作旨在未来为民众带来便利及舒适的环境。
文告指出，承包商将在1月开始进行安装临时围篱。
“基于安全因素，民众受促在公园关闭期间勿前往该处。”
Friday December 23, 2016
07:56 PM GMT+8
