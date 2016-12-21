大马军机坠基地！酿1死3伤

（北海21日讯）一架大马皇家空军军机在进行训练时，坠毁在空军基地，导致1死3伤。
这起意外发生下午5时20分，地点于直落斗哇的空军基地，失事军机的型号为比奇公司（Beechcraft）制造的双涡轮螺旋桨B200T，长44尺，机翼长55尺。
此军机可承载1名机师、副机师、任务系统操作员以及观察员。
大马空军较后发表文告说，当局已经把受伤的人士，送往威省医院就医，并通知死伤者的家属。
文告说，空军会调查此事故的肇因。
