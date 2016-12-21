Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

大马军机坠基地！酿1死3伤

综合报导

Wednesday December 21, 2016
10:33 PM GMT+8

军机在练习过程中出意外，坠毁在基地导致1人死亡。-马新社-军机在练习过程中出意外，坠毁在基地导致1人死亡。-马新社-（北海21日讯）一架大马皇家空军军机在进行训练时，坠毁在空军基地，导致1死3伤。

这起意外发生下午5时20分，地点于直落斗哇的空军基地，失事军机的型号为比奇公司（Beechcraft）制造的双涡轮螺旋桨B200T，长44尺，机翼长55尺。

此军机可承载1名机师、副机师、任务系统操作员以及观察员。

大马空军较后发表文告说，当局已经把受伤的人士，送往威省医院就医，并通知死伤者的家属。

文告说，空军会调查此事故的肇因。

